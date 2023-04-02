Videos

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre grand opening

In Mumbai, a cultural center has been built in the name of Neeta Ambani, wife of the famous industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The opening ceremony was held 1st april. The function was attended by actor Rajinikanth, famous Bollywood actors, political celebrities and others. Following this, the fashion show held was attended by many Hollywood and Bollywood stars, including Spider-Man hero Tom Holland. Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai has officially opened to the public March 31. Located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, the institution reflects Nita Ambani's lifelong ambition to conserve and promote Indian arts. Actor Rajinikanth has tweeted thanking Mukesh Ambani. Thanking him for opening a world-class theater in it, he also mentioned that he wishes to act in a play in the theater.