Videos
Major fire breaks out at LIC building in Chennai
A massive fire broke out at the LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) office located at Anna Salai in Chennai on April 2 evening. According to sources, the fire broke out on the 14th floor of the building. Fire and rescue service personnel arrived at the spot and have taken the situation into control.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android