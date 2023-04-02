Videos

India reports 3,824 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 3,824 new Covid-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours a marginal increase from April 1 tally of 2994 coronavirus cases, according to the union health ministry data. India’s active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 18,389. April 2 tally of 3,824 fresh coronavirus cases is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.24 per cent, according to the health bulletin on April 2. The number of people who have recovered from the disease was reported to be 4,41,73,335.