G20 Delegates enjoyed traditional cultural dances

Ahead of the G20 International Conference to be held in India, the 2nd G20 Meeting started 1st April in Siliguri, West Bengal. Union Minister Kishan Reddy then launched an adventure tourism program with tea plantation workers in Darjeeling. Speaking at that time, he said that this event is being held so that tea plantation workers can get encouragement. Representatives of 17 countries from the G20 organization participated and enjoyed traditional cultural dances with the tea plantation workers.