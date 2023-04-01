Videos

MCP Protest against TN Governor Ravi visit

More than 60 members of the Marxist Communist Party were arrested for trying to black flag Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi's visit. Governor Ravi visited Rajapalayam Private College to participate in the Golden Jubilee programme. At that time, the members of the Marxist Communist Party marched and waved black flags to protest against the ban on online rummy and the ban on NEET, and condemned the derogatory remarks on Marxism. As an argument broke out between the police and the protestors, more than 60 people were arrested by the police as they tried to cross the barricade.