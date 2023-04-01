Videos

Masks are mandatory in hospitals

The secretary from the Department of Health Research, ICMR has issued an advisory to limit the transmission of the disease. The advisory stated that as the health facilities have more probability for the spread of Covid-19 infection along with other respiratory tract infections like influenza, it is hereby instructed to practice "compulsory wearing of masks by doctors, paramedics, other health workers including frontline workers, post graduates, CRRIS and students etc., as well as patients and their attendants within the health facilities". The instructions are also applicable to private hospitals and facilities also. The hospitals have been instructed to display suitable signage in all the facilities in this regard. Meanwhile, the Deputy Directors of Health Services and City Health Officer, Greater Chennai Corporation are instructed to ensure compulsory wearing of masks in all health care facilities. If needed, enforce the compulsory wearing of masks using provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939. Dr.Theranirajan, dean at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital has also conveyed that the masks are made mandatory to all the healthcare workers and doctors, physicians ,nurses and staffs , patients and attendants ,all the staffs working in the institute.