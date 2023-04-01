Videos

Lorry owners protest across TN against Toll price hike

Vehicle user fees at toll plazas on the National Highways has been increased at toll gates in Tamil Nadu from April 1 , amid demands of doing away with the hike. According to a report from Daily Thanthi, Associations including Sand Trucks, Tanker Trucks and Freight Transport Trucks are protesting against the increase in toll fee from 5% to 10%. The association said that due to the increase in toll fees, the rent of trucks, vans and goods vehicles has gone up, according to reports. Also, the lorry owners insisted that the lorry industry has been completely affected by the increase in the prices of diesel and insurance, and that the increase in toll fees should be withdrawn. The toll hike has come into effect at 460 toll booths across the country from today. Protesting against this, a protest is being conducted across Tamil Nadu by blocking the toll booths in various districts. Tamil Nadu has 29 toll booths on National Highways. In 15 toll booths, the fee has been increased from today, while in the remaining 14 toll booths, the fee hike will come into effect from September.