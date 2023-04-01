Videos

Kerala government to celebrate the centenary of Vaikom Sathyagraha

The Vaikom satyagraha led by Periyar for social justice and against untouchability lasted for 603 days and ended successfully on 23rd November 1925. In this regard, the Kerala government has decided to celebrate the centenary of the Vaikom satyagraha for 603 days from today. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin went to Kerala today to participate in the inaugural program of this centenary. Chief Minister Stalin, who has accepted the invitation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will attend and address the opening ceremony of the centenary celebrations at Vaikom.