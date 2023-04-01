Videos

Bike taxi drivers were attacked at Koyambedu bus stand

Bike taxi drivers stand outside the Koyambedu bus stand. The auto drivers hurled stones and abused them to leave. The bike taxi drivers were apparently injured in the incident. Meanwhile, a large number of bike taxi drivers came to the Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner's office in Vepperi to file a complaint against the auto drivers. They have insisted the police to take appropriate action. Meanwhile, footage of the auto driver trying to attack is going viral on social media.