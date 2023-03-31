Videos

Rama Navami clash in West Bengal

When the Ram Navami rally was held in Howrah, the outsiders suddenly started pelting stones. Subsequently, the vehicles were set on fire and the tension increased in the event. In this case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused that the violence has been provoked by people who were invited from outside to disturb the peace of Howrah. But Mamata Banerjee's failure to focus on police security while focusing on the anti-BJP dharna is the cause of the violence ,says BJP. The BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee for this.