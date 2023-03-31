Videos

Ram Navami festival at Tirupati Temple

On the occasion of Sri Ram Navami, a special Abhishekam was conducted for Seetha Sametha Rama, Lakshmana and Anjaneya at the Tirupati Temple. Malayappa swamy blessed the devotees donning the Srirama avatar in a golden chariot. A large number of devotees visited Tirupati Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in