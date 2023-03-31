Videos

Ram Navami festival at Tirupati Temple

On the occasion of Sri Ram Navami, a special Abhishekam was conducted for Seetha Sametha Rama, Lakshmana and Anjaneya at the Tirupati Temple. Malayappa swamy blessed the devotees donning the Srirama avatar in a golden chariot. A large number of devotees visited Tirupati Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.