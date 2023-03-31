Videos

Parandur protest reaches 248th day

Parandur in Kanchipuram district has been chosen as an attempt to set up the 2nd airport in Chennai. While the preliminary works for this are being carried out, the villagers of Ekanapuram have been protesting for the 248th day against the construction of Parandur airport. As this protest is getting stronger day by day, the villagers have decided to continue their protest by preventing their children to go to school from today. While 117 students are studying in Panchayat Union Middle School functioning in Ekanapuram village. They have also decided to besiege the village administration office and continue the protest and wait with black flags in their hands.