Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 36

In Madhya Pradesh, the death toll rose to 36 while over a dozen people were injured when the floor of an old stepwell of Shree Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple collapsed in Indore on March 30. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the incident site on March 31. He met the injured admitted to the hospital and their families. He assured all possible help from the government. Indore Collector Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T told media persons that a total of 18 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which two people have been discharged. One person is still missing. Teams of the Army, NDRF and SDRF were continuously engaged in search and rescue operations.