Covid 19: Masks mandatory in TN govt hospitals

With cases of Covid increasing everyday in the State, Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that it is mandatory to wear masks at government hospitals from April 1, 2023 . During the launch of Tamil Nadu State Health Council in Chennai, Ma Su said that the patients coming to government hospitals should also wear masks along with the doctors and staffs. He said that there is no awarenss among the public regarding Covid surge. Also, he added that the public should follow the Covid guidelines as the cases are increasing day by day and spreading across the world.