CM Stalin pension fund

Under CM pension fund the retired and deceased employees from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation were given financial assistance in 2 phases. In the 3rd phase, Chief Minister Stalin has ordered to allocate a fund of 1031crore rupees to the retired and deceased Transport Corporation employees. Accordingly, from April to November 2022, Chief Minister Stalin has ordered to allocate funds for provident fund, gratuity, leave and pension transfer amounts to 3,414 retired and deceased persons.