CM on Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue

A day after hundreds of students at Chennai Kalakshetra protested, seeking action against the teaching staff in their institute for alleged sexual harassment, Chief Minister Stalin said legal action will be taken against those involved in the issue. The CM also assured that, Even on march 31, the revenue officer and other officials were talking to the students and the college management. Also, all necessary measures have been taken for the safety of the students. If the matter is investigated and the charges are proved, whoever is at fault will be dealt with according to law.