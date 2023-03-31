Videos

Bomman, Bellie's new elephant calf dies of ill health

The Elephant Whisperers’ couple, Bomman and Bellie from Mudhumalai had recently become parents to a 4-month-old elephant calf. Due to ill health, the elephant calf died on March 31. The calf was handed over to the couple by the Tamil Nadu Forest department after being separated from its mother in Dharmapuri a few days ago. Efforts were then taken to unite the calf with its mother by the forest department with the help of Bomman, who has expertise in this task. As their efforts didn’t yield the desired result, the elephant was taken in a truck from Pennagaram under the supervision of Bomman, forest department staff and veterinarians. Bomman and Bellie recently made headlines after the documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” featuring them won Oscars.