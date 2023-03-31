Videos

Aishwarya’s gold theft case : 200 sovereigns missing

In yet another twist to the theft at Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s house, she has redrafted her complaint as she discovered that 200 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing from her safe. Police said she arrived at the figure after verifying her photographs that were taken during her sister Soundarya Rajinikant's wedding ceremony. She compared the valuables available with her now and listed the missing gold jewellery as stolen. It may be noted that the police had already arrested her maid and driver in connection with the theft, which was carried out on instalment basis. After arresting Aishwarya’s maid A Eswari and driver Venkatesan police had recovered valuables many fold higher than claimed in the initial complaint made by the superstar's daughter. Based on the confession of the suspects, police recovered land documents valued Rs 95 lakh, 100 sovereigns of gold, 30 grams of diamond, and 4 kilos of silver. Police had asked Aishwarya to redraft the complaint after they recovered another 43 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the house of the accused while she was in police custody for three days. Eswari has been lodged back at the women's prison in Puzhal.