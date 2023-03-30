Videos

Vande Bharat trail run between Chennai-Coimbatore

Vande Bharat trail run between Chennai Central and Coimbatore was held on March 30. The train left MGR Chennai Central Railway Station at 5.40 a.m. and reached Coimbatore. A survey of the technical problems of the railways was carried out on the preview journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat Rail service between Chennai Central and Coimbatore on April 8. This is the 11th train service. According to the railway officials, the indigenously-designed set of Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. Railways said that it will provide passengers with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience.