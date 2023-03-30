Videos

Stray dog attacks woman in Hyderabad

In yet another incident of a stray dog attack in Hyderabad, a girl was left with bite injuries. The attack took place when the girl was standing on the roadside in Nanakramguda. As seen in the CCTV footage, a street dog bit her suddenly when she was standing along with two other girls. The attack has once again brought to light the issue of stray dogs in the city and the surrounding districts.