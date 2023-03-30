Videos

Stalin's condemns Hindi word 'Dahi' on Aavin curd

Strongly opposing the Centre's move to label curd as Dahi in Hindi and use the mother tongur of its name in brackets in curd sachets, Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin termed it as an attempt to imposition of Hindi in Non Hindi speaking southern states and said such brazen disregard to mother tongue will make sure that those responsible are banished from south forever. In a series of tweets, tagging a newspaper clipping published in Bengaluru newspaper on the matter, he said the unabashed insistence of Hindi imposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packets in Hindi, relagating Tamil&Kannada in our own states. The article published in Bengaluru paper said the food safety and standards Authority of India has directived the non-Hinfi speaking southern states a label curd as "Dahi" prominently in the curd sachets and use Tamil equivalent amd Kannada equivalent in brackets. Tamilnadu and Diary Development Minister SM Naser had earlier opposed it and said it would not be allowed in the state.