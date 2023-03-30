Videos

Nasa scientists find massive hole on Sun: 20 times larger than Earth

Scientists from American space agency NASA have spotted a massive black region on the Sun, which is 20 times larger than our Earth. Called the "coronal hole", it looks like certain potion of our Sun has disappeared. The appearance of the hole prompted US federal agency NOAA to issue an alert for geomagnetic storms. The gaping hole is unleashing solar winds of 2.9 million kmph towards Earth, which will hit our planet on March 24. The situation is being monitored to assess the impact these solar winds will have on our planet, said the outlet. The continuous flow of charged particles form the Sun are known to impact the Earth's magnetic field, satellites, mobile phones and GPS. The coronal hole was discovered by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) on March 23 near the Sun's South Pole. These holes allow solar wind (or geomagnetic storms) to escape more readily into the space, which are ranked from G1 to G5 - with the latter being the most powerful.