Narikurava people denied entry at Rohini theatre to watch 'Pathu Thala'

A video of Rohini Cinemas in Koyambedu, Chennai where the staff refused to allow the Narikurava who had come to watch Pathu Thala movie is going viral on the internet. As the movie Pathu Thala starring actor Simbu has been released in Tamil Nadu on March 30, people of Narikurava have gone to Rohini Theater to watch the movie. Then, the video footage of the incident where the theater staff refused to let them in even though they had tickets for the movie.