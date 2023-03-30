Videos

Mild showers predicted in TN

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on March 30 predicted light to moderate for several districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours due to the wind discontinuity over the sea. An official stated the rain would gradually decrease from next week. “The wind discontinuity from central parts of north Maharashtra now runs from north Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Several districts including Dharmapuri, Thoothukodi, Coimbatore, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Namakkal, Tirupur, and Erode are likely to get light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours,” said a senior RMC official. The weather department issued hailstorm warning for coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area for the next two days. In Chennai and its suburb, the sky condition is partly cloudy, and some areas is expected to receive mild showers during the night time. A weather blogger stated, “Heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in isolated places over Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu during the evening hours. However, most of the state would remain dry.”