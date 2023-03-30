Videos

Mamata Banerjee washes clothes on "BJP washing machine"

With all eyes on the panchayat polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 29 launched a two-day agitation against the Central government for not disbursing funds due to the state for the MNREGA scheme and several housing and development projects. The TMC supremo and her party workers adopted the Bharath Rashtra Samithi's style of protesting against the BJP. At the agitation in front of the Ambedkar statue on Red Road in Kolkata, what stood out was a washing machine with a placard that read "BJP washing machine". In a video posted by the TMC official Twitter handle, the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen performing the act of doing ‘laundry’ - where she puts in a ‘black cloth’ in the washing machine and pulls out a ‘white cloth’ - symbolizing that every corrupt person comes out “clean” after joining the saffron party. The party termed it as the “magic of BJP washing machine”.