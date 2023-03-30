Videos

CSK depart for Ahmedabad ahead of season opener vs GT

ennai Super Kings left for Ahmedabad on March 29 ahead of their first match of the season, which will also be the IPL 2023 opener on March 31. CSK will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a high-octane opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings players left for Ahmedabad in the afternoon with captain MS Dhoni leading the side. In photos shared by CSK, the likes of Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Deepak Chahar can be seen arriving at the airport in Chennai to take the flight to the capital city of Gujarat. CSK are likely to have another training session on the eve of the IPL 2023 opener to make sure they get a feel of the conditions away from home.