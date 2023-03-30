Videos

Chile detects first case of bird flu

Chile detected the first case of bird flu in a human, the country's health ministry reported on March 29. The case was detected in a 53-year-old man who presented severe influenza symptoms, according to a statement issued by the ministry, but they noted the patient was in stable condition. The government is also investigating the source of contagion as well as others who were in contact with the patient. Chile has reported cases of the H5N1 bird flu since late last year in wild animals.