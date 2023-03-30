Videos

Ajith wishes EPS on becoming AIADMK's general secretary

Actor Ajith Kumar wished former chief minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on becoming AIADMK's general secretary. Former ministers Kadambur Raju and C Vijayabaskar met Ajith on Wednesday at his Injambakkam residence to express condolences on behalf of AIADMK. At the moment, the minister dialled EPS to talk with Ajith. In their telephonic conversation, EPS shared his grief with the actor on his father Subramaniam's demise. The "Viswasam" actor then wished EPS on becoming AIADMK's supremo.