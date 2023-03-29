Videos

TNTET Paper 2 Result: 98% of Eligible candidates failed

In Tamilnadu, paper 2 results of the Teacher Eligibility Test were published on March 28, there was a shocking information that not even a two percent of the candidates passed the examination. When the results of the second paper of the Teacher Eligibility Test were published march 28, there is a Shocking information that 98% of the graduates have failed in the second paper of teacher qualification examination. It is also said that out of 4 lakh candidates who qualified for the examination, around 1.5 lakh did not appear for the examination. It is to be noted that this examination was held to select teachers for classes 6 to 10 As per the recent announcement, to take classes in government schools from classes six to eight, one must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test. The Teacher Eligibility Test paper 2 was held last February.