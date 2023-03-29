Videos
Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi
Priyanka Gandhi vadra on her twitter handle slammed at Modi government by saying that, Before 2014, Modi used to say that he recover back black money from abroad And Now when Adani's 38 shell companies are talked about, they say that the data of the shell companies is not there She also questioned how many tricks is Modi going to use to save his friend (Adani).
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android