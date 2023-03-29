Videos

PM visit to Chennai

On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Chennai, a consultation meeting was held on behalf of the party at the BJP office in T Nagar. The Prime Minister, who will arrive in Chennai on April 8, will participate in events including the inauguration of the new building of the Chennai airport and the launch of the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat train service. In this case, BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, VP Duraisamy and others held a consultation about giving him a special welcome.