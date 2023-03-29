Videos
K'taka Congress Chief throws currency notes on people
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, on the campaign trail in Mandya, threw money on people during a rally on March 28. In a video, Shivakumar was seen throwing currency notes on people part of a chariot procession near Bevinahalli. This incident has now created controversies among the public.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android