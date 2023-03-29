Videos

Avvai Shanmuganar Salai to be renamed after VP Raman

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to rename Avvai Shanmuganar Salai, where the AIADMK headquarters is situated, to VP Raman Road after the former additional solicitor general. Venkata Pattabhi Raman was a vital member of DMK since its inception. He was instrumental in formulating the party's constitution during the 1957-60 period. Demands were kept in the meeting honouring the leader on his centenary to name Avvai Shanmuganar Salai after him as that was the locality he lived. A resolution regarding the same would be passed in the Corporation Council. Serving as the additional solicitor general and being the first South Indian to be a judicial staffer of the Central government are some of the feats Raman is known by. That apart, Raman served as Tamil Nadu's Advocate General from 1977 to 1979. VP Raman's son is leading senior advocate PS Raman, who was the former Advocate General of Tamil Nadu during Karunanidhi's regime. Also, he is the father of popular Tamil actor Mohan Raman. VP Road would encompass the stretch from Kamarajar Salai to Indian Bank head office.