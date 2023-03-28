Videos

Rahul told to vacate house by April 22

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow, which he has been occupying since 2005. Gandhi has been told by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the allotment of his present residence shall “deem to have been cancelled with effect from April 22”. The step follows Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following the two-year jail term handed to him by a Gujarat court in a defamation case. Gandhi, who represented the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, was disqualified on March 24 with effect from March 23 (the day he was convicted and handed out a sentence of two years). A letter sent to Gandhi from the LS Secretariat stated that consequent upon his disqualification from the membership of 17th LS, the allotment of his present accommodation shall deem to have been cancelled with effect from April 22.