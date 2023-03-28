Videos

Madras HC refuses to injunct AIADMK GC resolutions

In a big win for interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Madras High Court on March 27 dismissed all petitions challenging General Council resolutions by ousted leader O Panneerselvam. The court also rejected interim applications taken out by ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar against AIADMK general council meet and general secretary elections.With this verdict, Edappadi K Palaniswami's path to leadership has been cleared of hurdles.