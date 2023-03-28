Videos

Kolkata Man Held For 'Human sacrifice'

Aman has been arrested for killing his neighbour’s minor daughter as a “human sacrifice" for getting his own child. The seven-year-old girl’s body was recovered from the residence of the accused at Tiljala in South Kolkata on late Sunday night following which he was arrested. The body, stuffed inside a jute sack, bore several fatal injury marks, including on her head. Aloke Kumar, hailing from Bihar, used to stay in Kolkata to earn his livelihood. During interrogation, Kumar confessed to having sacrificed the child on the direction of a ‘tantrik’, who told him that the sacrifice of a minor girl will get him a child. “The tantrik is also based out of Bihar and a team of our officials will on Monday leave for Bihar to track and arrest him," said a senior official of the city police. The accused had confessed to police that his wife had suffered three miscarriages following which he contacted the tantrik who advised him to adopt the minor girl sacrifice route.