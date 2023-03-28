Videos

Kerala to ban billboards with school students photos

The Kerala Child Rights Commission has ordered a ban on putting up billboards with photos of students in schools. Children's Rights Commission has found that children's photographs are being displayed on billboards in schools causing emotional distress among children. Therefore, the Kerala Child Rights Commission has directed the schools to ban such advertisements.
