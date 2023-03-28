Videos
CM clarifies the beneficiaries for Women's Entitlement Scheme
Chief Minister Stalin has said that one crore heads of households are going to be benefited by the Women's Entitlement Scheme. Explaining the question raised by the members in the Legislative Assembly regarding women's rights allowance, Chief Minister Stalin said that women doing business on the sidewalk, fisherwomen, construction industry and women working on low wages will be given rights.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android