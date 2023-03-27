Videos

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent dies at 75

Former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent died on March 26 at a private hospital here. He was 75. The actor, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm. "He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a release. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the death of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent, who passed away in Kochi. Offering his condolences over the actor's death, Pinarayi said that Innocent was an artist who gained an unforgettable place in the hearts of the audience.