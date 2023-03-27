Videos
Priyanka Gandhi calls Narendra Modi ‘coward’
The Congress on March 26 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a “coward” hiding behind State power and hell-bent on destroying India’s democracy that was built by the struggle and sacrifices of millions. An emotional Priyanka said a party that couldn’t muster the courage to order an investigation into the charges against a businessman had not flinched from viciously targeting a martyr’s family. “Today, I remember how Rahul insisted on walking behind the army truck carrying my father’s body 32 years ago. My father’s body was wrapped in the Tricolour. And now a martyr’s son is being called a traitor, his patriotism is being questioned", Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at the daylong satyagraha at Rajghat, organised in protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.
