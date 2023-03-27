Videos

Bird's eye view of Mississippi Tornado

Drone footage released by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency shows devastated homes amid rubble after a powerful storm tore across Mississippi late on March 24, killing at least 25 people there and one person in Alabama as it leveled hundreds of buildings and spawned at least one devastating tornado. The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles (274 km) long, according to Nicholas Price, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi.