The World switch off for Earth Hour

The world unites to show its collective support towards the planet by taking one iconic action: switching off all non-essential lights for 60 minutes to celebrate Earth Hour! This lights-off gesture is symbolic; the deeper aim of Earth Hour is to encourage individuals, households, communities and businesses to take accountability for their ecological footprint and engage in a dialogue on finding real solutions to challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental degradation as a whole. The 2023 edition of this worldwide movement, organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), has been scheduled for 8:30-9:30 p.m, March 25.
