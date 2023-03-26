Videos

Protest by Congress over RaGa's disqualification

The Congress will hold a day-long 'Satyagraha' in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. The satyagraha will begin at 10 AM and end at 5 PM. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stage the satyagraha at Rajkot in the national capital.