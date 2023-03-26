Videos

Pro-Khalistani supporters attack Indian journalist in Washington

Washington DC-based Indian journalist Lalit Jha was physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters while he was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian Embassy on march 25 afternoon. Jha on march 26 thanked US Secret Service for protecting him, and helping him do his job. He said he was hit on his left ear with two sticks by pro-Khalistan supporters. He also shared a video of the Khalistani supporters on his Twitter handle. "The pro-Khalistan protestors in support of Amrit Pal waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service. They even openly threatened to vandalize the embassy and threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu," Jha told ANI. The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans.