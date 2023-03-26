Videos

Massive tornado rip through Mississippi

Rescuers combed through rubble on March 25 after a powerful storm tore across Mississippi overnight, killing at least 25 people there and another in Alabama, leveling hundreds of buildings and spawning at least one devastating tornado. The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles (274 km) long, according to Nicholas Price, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi. Video taken in the town of Rolling Fork, a town of 1,700 in western Mississippi that was hit hardest, showed homes reduced to rubble, tree trunks snapped like twigs and cars that had been tossed aside. The town's water tower lay twisted on the ground.