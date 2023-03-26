Videos

Happy Streets: Sunday of Happiness at Perambur

The Happy Streets festival is held every Sunday to cheer up the people who are tired and stressed after working all week. On March 26, a large number of people participated in the celebration held at Sivalingam Street, Perambur, Chennai. From the pet areas to the exclusive play areas for children, the crowd thronged to the music. People also participated in sports competitions while staggering. More than 200 Perambur Police personnel were involved in security.