Videos

Coast guard helicopter crashes

An ALH-DHRUV Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard had to make a forced landing in Kerala's Kochi on March 26. An Advanced Light Helicopter or ALH-DHRUV Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had to make a forced landing in Kerala's Kochi on March 26. There were three pilots in the chopper and one of them received minor injuries. The chopper was on a training flight. The forced landing took place when the pilots were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in