Coast guard helicopter crashes
An ALH-DHRUV Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard had to make a forced landing in Kerala's Kochi on March 26. An Advanced Light Helicopter or ALH-DHRUV Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had to make a forced landing in Kerala's Kochi on March 26. There were three pilots in the chopper and one of them received minor injuries. The chopper was on a training flight. The forced landing took place when the pilots were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.
