Chances of rain in TN till March 30
Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on March 26 & 27 and light to moderate rain on 28th and 29th. Chennai and its suburbs are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thundershowers at a few places in the city during the next 48 hours.
