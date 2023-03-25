Videos

The Integrated Textile Park Project in TN

Union Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh has said that textile park works have been completed at Palladam, Kumarapalayam, Karur and Madurai in Tamil Nadu under the Integrated Textile Park Project. Union Minister of State Darshana Jardosh has given a written reply in Rajya Sabha about this. The central government has approved setting up of Prime Minister's mega integrated textile and garment parks at 7 locations at a cost of Rs.4445 crores.