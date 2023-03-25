Videos

Ramzan prayers begins at Jerusalem

Ramazan, the holy month of Islam, has begun. Along with this, more than a thousand people participated in the special prayer on the first Friday (25 march) of Ramzan at the gate of the famous Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. In Jerusalem, considered Islam's holiest site, thousands of people prayed peacefully. In the past few years, clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians near the Al Aqsa Mosque have been common in the region.